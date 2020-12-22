Go to the main site
    Atyrau region reports on current COVID-19 situation

    22 December 2020, 14:25

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 62 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Of 62 fresh infections, 21 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau city. 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tengiz oilfield. 3 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kyzylkogin district, 4 – in Inder district, 3 – in Kurmangazy district, and 1 – in Issatai district.

    Of 62, 17 patients have COVID-19 symptoms. 84 patients are receiving treatment at the infectious in-patient facility, 254 are treated at home, and 16 are at the district infectious facility. 364 people are staying at the Tengiz infectious facility.

    In the past day, 13 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
