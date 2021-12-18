Go to the main site
    Atyrau region reports number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition

    18 December 2021, 11:39

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region revealed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, 77 people are treated at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Bed occupancy stands at 18.3%.

    13 COVID-19 patients stay at the intensive care units. Bed occupancy at ICUs stands at 22.4%.

    Over 1,500 pregnant women and nursing mothers as well as teenagers got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region. The vaccine was delivered to the region in mid November.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

