    Atyrau region reports new daily high of COVID-19 cases

    22 July 2021, 13:28

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 386 fresh cases of COVID-19 has been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The biggest number of new daily infections were registered in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The healthcare department of Atyrau region informed of 386 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in the past day. Atyrau city logged in 233 fresh daily infection alone. Moreover, 36 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Over 1,100 COVID-19 patients are treated at various infectious facilities across the region. 2,542 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment at home.

    Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

