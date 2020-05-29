Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Atyrau region reports new COVID-19 cases

    29 May 2020, 13:49

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Atyrau region has reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Of 21, 19 cases have been registered among employees of the Tengiz oilfield. The diagnosis has been confirmed in the course of the obligatory screening process. A 30-year-old male resident of Zylyoi district and a 43-year-old female resident of Makat district have tested positive for the COVID-19 as well.

    All patients were isolated and later transferred to the infectious hospital. Infection clusters and contact persons are to be discovered and identified.

    According to coronavirus2020.kz, the number of COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region has reached 980. 79 people have recovered from the novel virus in the region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan