Atyrau region reports new COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Atyrau region has reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Of 21, 19 cases have been registered among employees of the Tengiz oilfield. The diagnosis has been confirmed in the course of the obligatory screening process. A 30-year-old male resident of Zylyoi district and a 43-year-old female resident of Makat district have tested positive for the COVID-19 as well.

All patients were isolated and later transferred to the infectious hospital. Infection clusters and contact persons are to be discovered and identified.

According to coronavirus2020.kz, the number of COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region has reached 980. 79 people have recovered from the novel virus in the region.



