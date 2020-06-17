Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Atyrau region reports more COVID-19 cases

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2020, 13:59
Atyrau region reports more COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 17 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports with reference to the regional administration.

Four infected persons, including three men and a woman, have been identified among contractor personnel at the Tengiz oilfield. They have diagnosed with COVID-19 after screening procedures and showing clinical symptoms of acute respiratory infection. 9 more cases, including four men and five women, have been detected among Atyrau citizens. Of them, one contacted with a COVID-19-infected person, four were detected during screening procedures, and the rest sought medical aid after suffering from acute respiratory infection symptoms.

Another four cases have been reported among residents of Kurmangazinsk and Zhylyoisk districts. They have been treated at infectious hospitals in accordance with the approved medical protocol. Their contacts will be under medical supervision after being identified. Disinfection works are underway.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA