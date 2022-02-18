Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Atyrau region reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

    18 February 2022, 18:12

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has recently seen a decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional healthcare office, only 10 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 10, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Atyrau city, while Tengiz oilfield added three new COVID-19 cases. Half of the new COVID-19 patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

    156 people were discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries from COVID-19 in the region in the past day.

    92 people are treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities of the region. There are also 796 at-home care COVID-19 patients in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region