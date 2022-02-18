Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2022, 18:12
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has recently seen a decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare office, only 10 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 10, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Atyrau city, while Tengiz oilfield added three new COVID-19 cases. Half of the new COVID-19 patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

156 people were discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries from COVID-19 in the region in the past day.

92 people are treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities of the region. There are also 796 at-home care COVID-19 patients in Atyrau region.


