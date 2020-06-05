Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau region reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 14:53
Atyrau region reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from regional authorities.

Of 10, 7 are employees at the Tengiz oilfield. Of 7, one is a female patient and 6 others are males. All patients are in their 30s and 40s. They all have been in contact with the coronavirus infected person.

Three other patients are male residents of Atyrau city born in 1968, 1987 and 1992. Two men displayed the COVID-19 symptoms. All three tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau city had tightened the quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel virus in the city.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA