Atyrau region reports 1,228 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,228 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau region which is no longer in the «red zone», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, the region has spotted 107 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 27 in Atyrau city, 59 at the Tengiz oilfield, 4 in Zhylyoisk district, 1 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 3 in Indersk district, 2 in Makhambet district, 1 in Isatay district, 1 in Makatsk district, and 16 in Kurmangazinsk district.

Out of the total 1,228 COVID-19 patients, 317 are under treatment at home, 95 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 26 at district infectious diseases hospitals and 790 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Over the past day, the region has reported 168 COVID-19 recovered cases.



