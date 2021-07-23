Go to the main site
    Atyrau region registers another daily high of COVID-19 cases

    23 July 2021, 14:41

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has recorded another daily high of 489 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau region healthcare department, 489 daily infections have been recorded in the region in the past day. Atyrau city alone added 278 new COVID-19 cases. 29 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were detected at the Tengiz oilfield. The number of new COVID-19 also peaked at 86 in Zhylyoisk district.

    Of 489 newly confirmed cases, 117 people had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection at all.

    186 people were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients are treated at various infectious facilities, while 2,848 receive treatment at home.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

