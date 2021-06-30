Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Atyrau region: Over 2,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in 24h

    30 June 2021, 08:12

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Vaccination campaign is underway at 41 vaccination centers across Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 2,090 residents of the region were vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines.

    Of 2,090, 1,735 are local residents, 116 are teachers, 79 are healthcare workers, 39 are students and many others.

    In total, 81,861 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines since February 1. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 44,827 Atyrau region residents.

    Presently, 693 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region