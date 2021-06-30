Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Atyrau region: Over 2,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2021, 08:12
Atyrau region: Over 2,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in 24h

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Vaccination campaign is underway at 41 vaccination centers across Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 2,090 residents of the region were vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines.

Of 2,090, 1,735 are local residents, 116 are teachers, 79 are healthcare workers, 39 are students and many others.

In total, 81,861 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines since February 1. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 44,827 Atyrau region residents.

Presently, 693 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings