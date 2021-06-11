Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Atyrau region: Over 1,100 get vaccinated against COVID-19

    11 June 2021, 14:09

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 1,103 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 1,103 residents of Atyrau region got vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and HayatVax vaccines in the past day. Of 1,103, 12 are healthcare workers, 33 are teachers, and 11 are students. In total, since February 1, 2021 the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines was administered to 63,625 people in the region. 23,075 people were vaccinated with the second component.

    Currently there are 31 vaccination centers in the region.

    The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the region is reported in Atyrau city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, are police officers were the first to get the vaccine. The overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region