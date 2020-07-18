Go to the main site
    Atyrau region extends quarantine regime

    18 July 2020, 14:55

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Quarantine measures have been extended and toughened in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, this is stated in a new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the region dated July 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The chief state sanitary doctor of the region S. Baibagulov decreed to extend the strict restrictive quarantine measures on the territory of Atyrau region from 00 hours on July 19 to 00 hours of August 3, 2020.

    The chief state sanitary doctor also decreed to extend the introduced quarantine regime at the Tengiz oil field. The decree comes into force from 00:00 on July 19, 2020.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
