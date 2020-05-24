Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region extends quarantine regime until June 8

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 May 2020, 11:42
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Authorities of Atyrau region have extended quarantine regime in the area until June 8, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Given the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 by 7% within 7 days, the authorities of Atyrau region extended the restrictive measures in the Atyrau region and the quarantine regime in the city of Atyrau, Zhylyoi district, Makat district and the village of Makat until 07:00 a.m. of June 8, 2020.

From 07:00 a.m. of May 25, 2020 until 07:00 a.m. of June 8, 2020 it is prohibited to cross the quarantine zone of the city of Atyrau, except for the cases envisaged by the rules approved by the operational headquarters of Atyrau region.


