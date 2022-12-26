Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs

26 December 2022, 07:35

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «As of this December 1 Atyrau region created over 24,000 jobs, including 15,285 permanent workplaces,» deputy Governor of the region Zhasulan Bisembiyev said.

Besides, 32,404 were provided support measures under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project. Out of which 14,772 were employed. 877 people attended short-term vocational courses, and 2,559 locals participated in the Bastau Business project. Notably, 12,598 were given state grants for vocational-oriented education and 552 to start their own business.

All this helped reduce the unemployment rate in the region to 4.8%.