Atyrau region confirms surge in COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of new COVID-19 cases keeps on growing in Atyrau region. 140 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the most of them in the regional centre, the healthcare department reports.

101 fresh cases were recorded in Atyrau, 12 at Tengiz oilfield. 83 show clinical symptoms of the disease. 97 people recovered from the virus in the past day. Currently 1,149 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at home, while 168 staying at modular hospital, 95 at the infectious diseases hospital, 141 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.



