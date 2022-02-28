Atyrau region confirmed 62,186 coronavirus cases since March 2020

Atyrau region confirmed 62,186 coronavirus cases since March 2020, 98.2% of them recovered. COVID-19 killed 746 people.

For the past two weeks coronavirus cases reduced by 2.6 times.

«There are 2,360 beds in the COVID-19 hospitals. Less than 50 are treated there. 9 coronavirus patients are staying in the ICU,» Askhan Baidualliyev, the regional healthcare department head, told a briefing at the regional communications service.

There are 129 mobile brigades in the region.

As earlier reported no new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region.



