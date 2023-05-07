Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Atyrau region-China sales hit USD 455 mln over 3 months

    7 May 2023, 13:11

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455 million dollars in the first quarter of 2023,» acting head of the industrial and innovation development department of the region Karlygash Bekbayeva said.

    The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455.7 million dollars in January-March this year that is 115% to the same period of 2022. Of which 434,9 million dollars accounts for exports, while 20.8 million dollars makes imports. The region exports oil, gas, petroleum coke and bitumen and imports clothing, carpets, textiles. As of today, there are 43 enterprises with the participation of Chinese capital.

    One of the country’s largest projects with the participation of Chinese capital, Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc., was launched in Atyrau region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Foreign policy Economy China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation
    Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth some KZT 263 bln
    Kazakhstan suggests Tajikistan expand medical equipment supplies coop
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region