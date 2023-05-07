Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region-China sales hit USD 455 mln over 3 months

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 May 2023, 13:11
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455 million dollars in the first quarter of 2023,» acting head of the industrial and innovation development department of the region Karlygash Bekbayeva said.

The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455.7 million dollars in January-March this year that is 115% to the same period of 2022. Of which 434,9 million dollars accounts for exports, while 20.8 million dollars makes imports. The region exports oil, gas, petroleum coke and bitumen and imports clothing, carpets, textiles. As of today, there are 43 enterprises with the participation of Chinese capital.

One of the country’s largest projects with the participation of Chinese capital, Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc., was launched in Atyrau region.


