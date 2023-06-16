Atyrau region attracts KZT 1.1 tn of investment since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s briefing Governor Serik Shapkenov announced that since the beginning of the year Atyrau region attracted KZT 1.1 trillion tenge of investments, Kazinform reports.

«Since the beginning of the year Atyrau region attracted KZT 1.1 trillion tenge of investments that is 6.7% more as compared to the same period of 2022. Of which 474 billion tenge was foreign investments, 665 billion accounted for domestic investments. 22.5% of total investments in Kazakhstan fall on Atyrau region,» the governor said.

Shapkenov also added this year the budget allocated 9.4 billion tenge under the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development project. 208 projects worth 20.9 billion tenge were funded.

This year will commission three projects worth 14.9 billion tenge as part of the integrated industrialized roadmap. One of the projects is the construction of a poultry farm worth 9.9 billion tenge to produce 5,000 poultry meat. It will be put into service at the close of the year.