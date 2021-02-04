Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region adds 89 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

    4 February 2021, 07:38

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 628 people infected with the coronavirus infection are being treated or monitored by healthcare staff at the Tengiz oilfield. The patients have no symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the past 24 hours, 89 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Of 89, 27 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city of Atyrau. 57 fresh daily infections were added after screening at the Tengiz oilfield. Only 23 in 89 display coronavirus symptoms.

    Presently, 374 are quarantining at home, while 69 patients are receiving treatment at the regional infectious facility. 21 people are being treated at the district infectious facilities, while 628 are being monitored by healthcare workers at the Tengiz oilfield.

    In addition, 121 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months