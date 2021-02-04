Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region adds 89 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2021, 07:38
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 628 people infected with the coronavirus infection are being treated or monitored by healthcare staff at the Tengiz oilfield. The patients have no symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, 89 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Of 89, 27 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city of Atyrau. 57 fresh daily infections were added after screening at the Tengiz oilfield. Only 23 in 89 display coronavirus symptoms.

Presently, 374 are quarantining at home, while 69 patients are receiving treatment at the regional infectious facility. 21 people are being treated at the district infectious facilities, while 628 are being monitored by healthcare workers at the Tengiz oilfield.

In addition, 121 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

Atyrau region remains in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


