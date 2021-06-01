Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region: 711 vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2021, 21:31
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The mass vaccination of population against the coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region. Anti-COVID vaccine was administered to 711 residents of the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 711 local residents received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines.

Of these, 33 are teachers, 21 healthcare workers, 10 students, 1 police officer, 590 local residents and others.

Since February 1 the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines was administered to 56,183 people. 21,913 people received the second component.

In total, there are 31 vaccination rooms and 10 mobile vaccination rooms.


