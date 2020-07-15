Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau receives medical cargo of COVID-19 medical supplies

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2020, 17:07
Atyrau receives medical cargo of COVID-19 medical supplies

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau Airport has received a medical cargo on the night of July 14-15, Kazinform cites the regional press service.

3 tons of pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 patients that had arrived in Almaty city from India have been delivered to Atyrau city by an aircraft of Tengizchevroil company.

The pharmaceuticals are to be distributed among the city's pharmacies. According to the regional press service, the city's medical facilities supplies of necessary pharmaceuticals stand at 94%.

It is said that another delivery of pharmaceuticals by a truck is expected this Friday.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA