    Atyrau plans repurposing regional hospital amid surge in pneumonia cases

    29 June 2020, 22:28

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The regional hospital in Atyrau city is planned to be turned into a 400-bed in-patient infectious diseases hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional health office of Atyrau region.

    It is said the regional hospital's units will be moved to other city hospitals.

    There are already 120 temporary beds at the regional hospital and 70 beds at the Cardiac Center. Additionally, 100 temporary beds will be rolled out at the clinic in Geolog village.

    Recall, the number of patients diagnosed with pneumonia in Atyrau region so far is 321, of whom 82.3% has been hospitalized.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

