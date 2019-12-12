Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau International Airport to be named after ‘Night Witch’ Khiuaz Dospanova

Alzhanova Raushan
12 December 2019, 08:11
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau International Airport will be named after Khiuaz Dospanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

« Atyrau International Airport JSC is to be named after Khiuaz Dospanova», says the Government’s draft decree which is to be considered before December 25.

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) is the only Kazakh-born woman pilot served in the Great Patriotic War in the 588th Night Bomber Regiment, nicknamed «Night Witches».

Khiuaz was born on 15th of May, 1922, in Ganyshkino village of Guriev (Atyrau) region. She was a graduate with honors of a secondary school in Uralsk. Studying at school she went to a local aeroclub and got a certificate of a pilot in reserve.

She was awarded various medals including the Order of the Red Star, Orders of the Great Patriotic War in 1st and 2nd class and the title Hero of Kazakhstan. There is an ice rink named after her, as well as a school and an Embraer 190 of Air Astana. Atyrau International Airport is to be renamed in her honor.

