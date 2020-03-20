Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau Int’l Airport named after Khiuaz Dospanova

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 March 2020, 08:20
Atyrau Int’l Airport named after Khiuaz Dospanova

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, Atyrau International Airport was named in honor of the legendary aviator, People's Hero of Kazakhstan Khiuaz Dospanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Republican Onomastic Commission made an official decision that the International Airport should be named after the legendary pilot who fought in the Great Patriotic War.

NOTE: Khiuaz Dospanova (1922 - 2008) – served in the Great Patriotic War, pilot, navigator-gunner, People's Hero of Kazakhstan.

In 1940 she graduated from a secondary school No. 1 of the city of Uralsk and became certified as a reserve pilot. Khiuaz served in GPW in the 588th Night Bomber Regiment, nicknamed the «Night Witches». She was the only Kazakh woman to serve in the «Night Witches». She carried out combat missions on the Southern Front, the North Caucasus, Transcaucasia, Ukraine and Belarus. The brave Kazakh pilot was seriously injured twice. Nevertheless, she returned to duty and met the Great Victory near Berlin.


Atyrau region   History of Kazakhstan    WWII  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva