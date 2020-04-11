Go to the main site
    Atyrau hotel hosts people put in 14-day quarantine

    11 April 2020, 10:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A hotel and a sanatorium in Atyrau city welcomed people put in 14-day quarantine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    By the decision of the working group of the operational headquarters, 90 passengers of Istanbul-Atyrau and Amsterdam-Atyrau flights were accommodated in the River Palace Hotel and Atyrau Sanatorium.

    The owners responded to the call of local authorities to support the campaign initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the framework of the state of emergency.

    Thus, all passengers of the international flights arriving in Atyrau on March 26-27 have been placed in comfortable rooms.

    Alzhanova Raushan

