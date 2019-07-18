Go to the main site
    Atyrau discusses local content share in oil projects

    18 July 2019, 10:55

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin who is paying a working visit to Atyrau region, held a conference on local content increase in major oil projects and on development of oil-and-gas machine-building, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Opening the conference, the Prime Minister noted growth of local content sharein procurements of major project operators.

    Nevertheless, Askar Mamin expressed dissatisfaction with local sharecontent in procurements of Tengiz (5%), Karachaganak (12%) and the NorthCaspian Project (27.3%). «This situation requires effective measures includingfrom the side of project operators,» said Mamin.

    The PM drew the attendees’ attention to the importance of localization of equipment manufacturing industries inKazakhstan.

    «Governmental agencies need to create conditions for equal access of localproducers to the procurement of goods, works and services at large projects. TheMinistry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Energymust take measures to fulfill the tasks set,» stressed he.

    Ministers, top managers of LLPTengizchevroil, NCPC, KPO and other oil companies participated in the meeting.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
