Atyrau discusses local content share in oil projects

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 July 2019, 10:55
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin who is paying a working visit to Atyrau region, held a conference on local content increase in major oil projects and on development of oil-and-gas machine-building, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the conference, the Prime Minister noted growth of local content share in procurements of major project operators.

Nevertheless, Askar Mamin expressed dissatisfaction with local share content in procurements of Tengiz (5%), Karachaganak (12%) and the North Caspian Project (27.3%). «This situation requires effective measures including from the side of project operators,» said Mamin.

The PM drew the attendees’ attention to the importance of localization of equipment manufacturing industries in Kazakhstan.

«Governmental agencies need to create conditions for equal access of local producers to the procurement of goods, works and services at large projects. The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Energy must take measures to fulfill the tasks set,» stressed he.

Ministers, top managers of LLP Tengizchevroil, NCPC, KPO and other oil companies participated in the meeting.

Atyrau region   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas  
