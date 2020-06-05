Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau city tightens quarantine restrictions

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 14:14
Atyrau city tightens quarantine restrictions

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau city has tightened the quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

Chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau region amended the decree on the quarantine regime and prevention of the COVID-19 spread in Atyrau city.

The quarantine restrictions will remain in place in the city of Atyrau until the moment the epidemiological situation is stabilized.

Access to the local parks, squares and alleys has been denied. All mass sports, cultural and family events have been banned. Theaters, cinemas, exhibition halls, night clubs, etc. have been closed.

Local authorities are to monitor the situation and observance of the quarantine measures.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA