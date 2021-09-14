Atyrau city accounts for most COVID-19 cases in region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 77 fresh daily coronavirus cases – the lowest since the third decade of August, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 56 infections. 18 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Six daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Kurmangazinsk district.

According to the press service, of the 77 daily cases, 31 are with symptoms and 46 without symptoms. 435 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

2,691 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 143 are being treated at the modular hospital, 137 at the second regional hospital, 61 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 12 at the cardiology center, 14 at the railway hospital, 137 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 10 at the regional hospital, 31 at the dormitories, and 127 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is still in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.