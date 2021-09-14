Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau city accounts for most COVID-19 cases in region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2021, 16:40
Atyrau city accounts for most COVID-19 cases in region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 77 fresh daily coronavirus cases – the lowest since the third decade of August, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 56 infections. 18 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Six daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Kurmangazinsk district.

According to the press service, of the 77 daily cases, 31 are with symptoms and 46 without symptoms. 435 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

2,691 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 143 are being treated at the modular hospital, 137 at the second regional hospital, 61 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 12 at the cardiology center, 14 at the railway hospital, 137 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 10 at the regional hospital, 31 at the dormitories, and 127 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is still in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages