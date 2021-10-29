Atyrau carefully preserves traditions of our people – Minister Balayeva

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva held a series of meetings with members of the Public Council, local intelligentsia and many others in Atyrau city, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Akim (governor) of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov took part in the meetings as well.

During the meeting with the members of the Public Council, Minister Balayeva told about the work aimed at the coordination of activity of the public councils.

At the meeting with intelligentsia of the region, Aida Balayeva made a presentation of the Ulttyq rukhani janghyru National Project. According to her, the project has three key goals, including enhancing the intellectual potential of the country and the status of the state language, increasing the accessibility of services in the cultural sphere and creating new opportunities for the youth.

Minister Balayeva stressed that Atyrau is a special spot on Kazakhstan’s map as it carefully preserves the national traditions and customs. This is the land with rich historical and cultural heritage, she said.

She also added that the Head of State assigns a special role to the national intelligentsia in the development of the country and called on them to contribute to the implementation of the National Project locally.

Wrapping up her working trip to Atyrau region, Minister Balayeva paid a visit to Zhylyoisk district where she met with local residents and visited the Akmeshit necropolis.



