Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau Bus Station suspends operation

    30 March 2020, 07:35

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau Bus Station suspends its work amid the reports of coronavirus infection in the region (12 cases as of March 29), Kazinform reports.

    According to Director of the Bus Station Vadim Sinkevich, the operation of buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan, Atyrau-Beineu, Atyrau-Uralsk, Atyrau-Makat, Atyrau-Inder, Atyrau-Kulsary routes will be suspended.

    The operation of the buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan route was suspended after the Russian Federation declared to close the border with Kazakhstan, he said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan