Atyrau Bus Station suspends operation

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau Bus Station suspends its work amid the reports of coronavirus infection in the region (12 cases as of March 29), Kazinform reports.

According to Director of the Bus Station Vadim Sinkevich, the operation of buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan, Atyrau-Beineu, Atyrau-Uralsk, Atyrau-Makat, Atyrau-Inder, Atyrau-Kulsary routes will be suspended.

The operation of the buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan route was suspended after the Russian Federation declared to close the border with Kazakhstan, he said.



