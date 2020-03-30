Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau Bus Station suspends operation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2020, 07:35
Atyrau Bus Station suspends operation

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau Bus Station suspends its work amid the reports of coronavirus infection in the region (12 cases as of March 29), Kazinform reports.

According to Director of the Bus Station Vadim Sinkevich, the operation of buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan, Atyrau-Beineu, Atyrau-Uralsk, Atyrau-Makat, Atyrau-Inder, Atyrau-Kulsary routes will be suspended.

The operation of the buses en Atyrau-Astrakhan route was suspended after the Russian Federation declared to close the border with Kazakhstan, he said.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA