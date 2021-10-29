Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Mangystau region

    Atyrau builds Golden Horde epoch ethnic auyl

    29 October 2021, 13:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Participants of the international scientific conference Ulyq Ulys-Altyn Orda (Golden Horde) visited the ancient settlement Saraishyq of the Golden Horde epoch, Kazinform reports.

    The Khan Ordaly Saraishyq museum complex opened in 1999. It includes the museum, mosque and khan’s pantheon. The ethnic auyl was built as part of celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde.

    An exhibition featuring artifacts unearthed in the Araltobe and Miyaly burial mounds was inaugurated there. 315 exponents, including the Golden Man, are on display. There are also exhibitions of craftsmen, such as goldsmith, ceramists, weavers in the ethnic auyl.

    Today they are expected to visit Zhylyoi district to survey the first underground mosque built by Beket ata.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Culture Events Mangistau region Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Book about Sultan Baybars presented in Cairo
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events