Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Atyrau builds Golden Horde epoch ethnic auyl

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 October 2021, 13:10
Atyrau builds Golden Horde epoch ethnic auyl

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Participants of the international scientific conference Ulyq Ulys-Altyn Orda (Golden Horde) visited the ancient settlement Saraishyq of the Golden Horde epoch, Kazinform reports.

The Khan Ordaly Saraishyq museum complex opened in 1999. It includes the museum, mosque and khan’s pantheon. The ethnic auyl was built as part of celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde.

photo

An exhibition featuring artifacts unearthed in the Araltobe and Miyaly burial mounds was inaugurated there. 315 exponents, including the Golden Man, are on display. There are also exhibitions of craftsmen, such as goldsmith, ceramists, weavers in the ethnic auyl.

photo

Today they are expected to visit Zhylyoi district to survey the first underground mosque built by Beket ata.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Events   Mangistau region   Atyrau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10