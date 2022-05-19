Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Atyrau building 11 kindergartens

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2022, 15:09
Atyrau building 11 kindergartens

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 11 kindergartens for 2,930 kids are being built in Atyrau city. Most of them are built through PPPs, Kazinform reports.

«9 kindergartens for 2,610 children are constructed through the PPPs. The large oil companies started the construction of two more children’s educational facilities to welcome 320 kids,» deputy head of the construction department of Atyrau region Nurbergen Kussainov said.

Great attention is attached to the development of sports infrastructure. 8 sports centers are under construction in Zharsuat, Koktogai, Tushukuduk, Sagyz villages, a central stadium in Kulsary town, a central stadium in Miyaly, and 3 sports halls for 53 people in the city of Atyrau.

Besides, 5 cultural centres for 1,300 seats are being built at the expense of the local budget.

The regional and city archives and the Peace and Accord Palace will be constructed in the city.

As earlier reported, the construction of 16 many-storeyed houses will complete this year.


Construction    Atyrau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea