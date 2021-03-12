Atyrau administers first COVID-19 vaccine shots to over 400 teachers

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to over 400 teachers in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

605 people, including 408 teachers, 183 medical workers, and 14 civil servants have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau city over the past three days. It is said that the work is carried out in the city to inform the teachers about the importance of the vaccine.

According to the press service of the region’s health office, the Atyrau Energy and Construction held a discussion on the vaccination involving Lyazzat Dzhailauova, Chief Specialist of the Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Epidemiological Control Unit of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, Nina Ospanova, Head of the Medical Care Organization and Licensing of the Health Department, Nurbakyt Kupzhanov, Department Head of the City Clinic No.5, and Gaukhar Takuzova, Chief Specialist of the Regional Education Department.

Notably, Atyrau region started vaccinating teachers against the COVID-19 infection on March 9, 2021.

The region reported the first COVID-19 case on March 27, 2020, and on March 30, 2020, it was put under quarantine following the decision of the chief medical officer.