    Attraction of German investments to Kazakhstan discussed in Dortmund

    21 January 2020, 14:03

    DORTMUND. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has met with the representatives of German business in Dortmund. Heads of more than 40 companies attended the meeting, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

    «The experience of the bilateral relations shows that Germany is a reliable partner. Together with you we want to find new opportunities for expanding and developing cooperation in all areas. More 1,000 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan to date,» Roman Sklyar said addressing the meeting participants.

    The Kazakh Vice PM briefed about the potential of development of a dynamic business cooperation between the two countries. The participants discussed the certain issues of attraction of German investments, implementation of joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture and other important areas of Kazakhstan economy.

    In turn, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of German Economy Oliver Hermes told the attendees about the importance of intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation. Representatives of world-known producers – Siemens, Dillinger Hüttenwerke AG, OTTO Fuchs KG and DMT Group – expressed interest in further development of interaction.

    In general, joint investment projects worth over 2bn euros have been implemented in the past two years in such spheres as engineering, construction, chemistry, energy, RES, agro-industrial complex etc. More than 90% of investments falls on non-primary sector.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

