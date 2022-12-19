ATP, WTA updated rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released an updated ranking of the best tennis players, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain retains the world’s No1 title. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second, and Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud stands third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik remains 37th. Timofey Skatov retains his 142nd position, and Mikhail Kukushkin climbed up three spots and stands now 188th.

In men’s doubles ranking, Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski stand still first, and U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram is third.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov hold 47th and 50th lines respectively. Alexander Bublik was ranked 170th.

As for the WTA’s singles ranking, Iga Świątek from Poland is first, Tunisian Jabeur Ons is second and American Jessica Pegula is third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina did not change her position, having retained her 21th place. Yulia Putintseva remains 51st.

As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic is first. She is followed by Russian Veronika Kudermetova, while another Czech tennis player Barbora Krejčíková is third.

Anna Danilina remained 11th and Zhibek Kulambayeva is 201st in women’s doubles ranking.

Photo: ktf.kz