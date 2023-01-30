ATP updated ranking released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best male tennis players, after the Australian open 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Winner of the tournament Novak Djokovic of Serbia climbed up from the fifth to the first line. Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is second, and Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece is third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik did not change his position and stands 36th. Timofey Skatov won 15 positions and now ranks 129th.

In men's doubles ranking, Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands and British Neal Skupski share the first line with equal points – 7,440. U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram ranks third.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev climbed one position up and ranks 49th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov is 65h after losing six spots. Alexander Bublik also worsened his position by two spots and holds 181st line.

Photo: sports.kz

