    ATP updated ranking released

    16 January 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best male tennis players, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Timofey Skatov hold 36th and 144th lines respectively, while Mikhail Kukushkin ranks 196th, having lost one spot.

    Carlos Alcaraz from Spain retains the world’s No1 title. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second, and Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud stands third.

    In men's doubles ranking, U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram ranks first, Joe Salisbury from Great Britain climbed up to the second position, and Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof is third.

    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev did not change his position in men's doubles and ranks 49th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov is 59th after losing two spots. Alexander Bublik has also worsened his position and holds 179th line.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
