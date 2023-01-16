Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

ATP updated ranking released

16 January 2023, 11:55
ATP updated ranking released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best male tennis players, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Timofey Skatov hold 36th and 144th lines respectively, while Mikhail Kukushkin ranks 196th, having lost one spot.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain retains the world’s No1 title. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second, and Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud stands third.

In men's doubles ranking, U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram ranks first, Joe Salisbury from Great Britain climbed up to the second position, and Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof is third.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev did not change his position in men's doubles and ranks 49th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov is 59th after losing two spots. Alexander Bublik has also worsened his position and holds 179th line.

Photo: championat.com
Related news
Kazakh embassy to be opened in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin
Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
Kazakh embassy to be opened in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
CEC sums up Senate election results
News Partner
Popular
1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE

News