ATP ranks Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 34th once again

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 October 2021, 18:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association reveal the standings of Kazakhstani tennis players, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the ATP’s singles rankings, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik moved up one spot to once again reach his personal best ranking – 34th. Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov improved his standing by three spots, thus setting his personal best ranking – 266th. Mikhail Kukushkin moved down 12 spots to 159th. Dmitry Popko is placed 162nd. Denis Yevseyev lost one spot to rank 371st, while another Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev jumped up 14 spots to 746th.

As of the updated WTA singles rankings, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan moved down two spots to rank 19th. Yulia Putintseva retained her 44th spot, whereas Zarina Diyas was up four spots to be included in the top-100 once again.


