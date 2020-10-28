ATP: Kazakhstani duo out of Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have crashed out of the Astana Open Men’s Doubles event, Kazinform reports.

Australian tandem Max Purcell and Luke Saville stunned Nevovyesov and Golubev in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in 69 minutes and propelled into quarterfinals.

The Aussie duo will face off with Luke Bambridge and Divij Sharan or Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar to book a place in the semifinal matches.

Both Alexander Nedovyesov and Max Purcell tried to reach the main draw of the tournament, but crashed out of the qualifying round.

Recall that the first-ever ATP 250 Astana Open is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan this week.