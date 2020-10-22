Go to the main site
    ATP 250 Astana Open to kick off in Nur-Sultan on Oct 25

    22 October 2020, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital is to host the ATP Tour 250 series Astana Open for the first time from October 25 through November 1, Kazinform reports citing the website of the capital’s administration.

    The tournament is to take place with three-tier measures of social distancing in place. The participants and organizers will have to undergo regular tests by PCR.

    Though visitors are not allowed to visit the event, the matches are to be broadcast live on Qazsport TV channel.

    With Benoît Paire, Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, and others French are to be numerous among other tennis players from Spain, Serbia, Australia, Great Britain, Portugal, the USA, Italy, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Russia, and so on to compete in Astana Open.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

