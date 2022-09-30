Go to the main site
    Atom energy should exclusively benefit people, President

    30 September 2022, 13:05

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the public in Abai region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took the clear stance of Kazakhstan on the current international situation, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    «Located in the heart of the Eurasian continent I would like once again define the country’s clear stance on the current international situation. The world observes unprecedented geopolitical escalation now, tension reached its highest point. Politicians and experts all over the world intensely debate the risk of the use of nuclear weapons. Almost 33 years passed since the last explosion at the Semipalatinsk testing ground. The people of the region experienced all the severities of the thoughtless nuclear arms race of the Cold War-era,» the Head of State said.

    He noted that Kazakhstan consistently maintains its attitude that the energy of atom should work exclusively for the benefit of people. «Kazakhstan unalterably offers constructive foreign policy agenda aimed at seeking compromise solutions, strengthening security and trust, achieving global progress,» the President said.


