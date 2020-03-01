Athletics: Legese wins virus-affected Tokyo Marathon, Japan record for Osako

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese won the Tokyo Marathon for the second straight year Sunday, while Japan's Suguru Osako moved closer to Olympic selection after finishing fourth in a national record time.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak forced organizers to limit entry to around 200 elite competitors, including wheelchair athletes, Kyodo reports.





Only a tenth of the usual number of volunteers were involved, while promotional events normally held in conjunction with the marathon were canceled altogether.

The 25-year-old Legese crossed the finish line in central Tokyo in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 15 seconds. Belgium's Bashir Abdi was second in 2:04:49, edging out third-placed Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia by 0.02 second.

Osako knocked 21 seconds off his own national record to finish in 2:05:29 and give himself a strong chance of qualification for the July 24 to Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics.



